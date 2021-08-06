Quess Corp Q1 consolidated PAT up 25 pc at Rs 45 crore

Business services provider Quess Corp on Friday reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 45 crore for the June ended quarter.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 36 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Quess Corp said in a statement.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations of the company grew 23.99 per cent to Rs Rs 2,987 crore during the quarter under consideration as compared to Rs 2,409 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The growth was mainly driven by General Staffing (26 per cent), Conneqt (36 per cent), and Industrials (32 per cent), it stated.

“Our revenue has increased 24 per cent year-on-year and stayed flat quarter-on-quarter, despite the second COVID wave during the first quarter. Our ongoing investments in verticalised capabilities, technology, and operating improvements will continue to power our momentum as we stay firmly focused on achieving a return on equity (ROE) of 20 per cent,'' Quess Corp Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Suraj Moraje said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)