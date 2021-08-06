Left Menu

Quess Corp Q1 consolidated PAT up 25 pc at Rs 45 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:22 IST
Quess Corp Q1 consolidated PAT up 25 pc at Rs 45 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Business services provider Quess Corp on Friday reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 45 crore for the June ended quarter.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 36 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Quess Corp said in a statement.

Revenue from operations of the company grew 23.99 per cent to Rs Rs 2,987 crore during the quarter under consideration as compared to Rs 2,409 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The growth was mainly driven by General Staffing (26 per cent), Conneqt (36 per cent), and Industrials (32 per cent), it stated.

“Our revenue has increased 24 per cent year-on-year and stayed flat quarter-on-quarter, despite the second COVID wave during the first quarter. Our ongoing investments in verticalised capabilities, technology, and operating improvements will continue to power our momentum as we stay firmly focused on achieving a return on equity (ROE) of 20 per cent,'' Quess Corp Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Suraj Moraje said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021