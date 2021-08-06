Indo Count Industries Ltd announces their resilient growth with strong margins for the Q1 FY- 2021-22

Indo Count, one of the largest manufacturer and exporter of bed linens in India, has declared its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2021.

Indo Count’s first quarter results of FY22 clearly demonstrate a robust financial performance that has led to their growth in the market. The company is witnessing a strong momentum of demand in end markets, clearly indicated by the fact that they recorded their one of the highest ever Revenue in this quarter.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Anil Kumar Jain – Executive Chairman said, “The results of the first quarter of FY22 demonstrate our unique strategic vision and the resilience of our Company’s operating performance, coupled with intuitive management.

We are witnessing a demand momentum in our end markets. We continue to remain laser focused in increasing our share in the global and domestic market.

As a leading Indian home textile brand and one of the largest international end to end bed linen providers, we are dedicated to our principles of community living and sustainability”.

Favourable macro tail winds Indo Count aims to capitalize on the edge India has in the global home textile market due to an abundant availability of raw materials (India being the world’s largest cotton producer). The Government’s push for Atmanirbhar Bharat for import substitution and capacity building to dominate the global market have worked favourably for Indo Count. Access to a skilled as well as traditional textile labour force has brought in increased global recognition of Indian products. Last but not the least, the extension of RoSCTL benefits till 2024 from Government of India is booster to stability of Indian Exporter fraternity.

Mr. Kailash Lalpuria, Executive Director and CEO of Indo Count Industries said “The demand in our sector has largely increased as USA, our largest market, has been doing very well and the other markets too picked up. We feel that the home decor and textile sector will see high demand with the changes in lifestyle. With our supply chain and skilled labour force, we will be able to ramp up our production to satisfy these demands.” Indo Count’s efforts have been continually recognized in the form of awards and accolades. The company won two Gold trophies for the second consecutive year at Texprocil in the categories, ‘Highest Export Performance in Cotton made-ups – bed linen/bed sheets/quilts’ and ‘Special Achievement Award in Cotton made-ups’.

Focus on D2C businesses As a leading exporter, with one of the largest market share in the US and a significant presence in more than 50 countries, the company continues to prioritize to increase its share of D2C and B2C branded businesses. The company is making effective moves by increasing their visibility through digital campaigns and leveraging omni-channel and e-commerce distribution. The company has launched various active brands under its umbrella and promote these brands in the markets of US, UK, Middle East, and India.

In India, their brand, Boutique Living was bestowed with the title ‘ET Iconic Brand of 2021’ by Economic Times and another brand, Layers was recognized as ‘Femina Power Brand of the Year 2021’.

Recently, the company has partnered with a UK Brand, Jasper Conran London, for an exclusive bed and bath collection, which will be launched in Spring 2022. The range will be sold and marketed internationally under the Jasper Conran London brand, exclusively through Indo Count.

Sustainability At Indo Count, sustainability is a part of the core culture, and the company has adopted it in every action and pursuit. They were named ‘Top Performer’ suppliers at Walmart’s Global Sourcing Sustainability Summit. The company’s strategic endeavours to propel business growth have always upheld the values of positive social impact and ensured a reduced carbon footprint. The company is dedicated to remaining socially and environmentally-conscious. Conclusion Strengthened with a diverse portfolio, financial prudence and robust governance along with aspiring innovations, Indo Count is well-equipped to deliver customer satisfaction, and help revive Indian businesses as well as maintain their own growing market share globally.

