Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures flat with focus on July jobs report

"Conversely a better-than-expected figure might trouble investors if it suggests the economy is racing ahead, which would stoke fears of interest rate hikes happening sooner than currently guided by the U.S. Federal Reserve." The much-awaited jobs numbers come on the heels of data that showed a further decline in U.S. unemployment claims last week and a spate of strong corporate earnings reports, which helped lift the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes to record closes on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:35 IST
US STOCKS-Futures flat with focus on July jobs report
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Trading in U.S. stock index futures was subdued on Friday, as investors waited for the jobs report for July amid concerns that rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant could hurt the economic recovery. The Labor Department's report could show nonfarm payrolls surging by at least 1 million last month because of the so-called seasonal adjustment factors, which are also seen inflating employment at auto assembly plants and in the leisure and hospitality sector.

"A worse-than-expected figure might trigger a positive market reaction as it would suggest the economy is not overheating," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell wrote in a client note. "Conversely a better-than-expected figure might trouble investors if it suggests the economy is racing ahead, which would stoke fears of interest rate hikes happening sooner than currently guided by the U.S. Federal Reserve."

The much-awaited jobs numbers come on the heels of data that showed a further decline in U.S. unemployment claims last week and a spate of strong corporate earnings reports, which helped lift the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes to record closes on Thursday. All three of Wall Street's main indexes are set to end the week with nominal gains as a stronger-than-expected earnings season overshadowed concerns about the pace of economic growth and higher inflation.

At 6:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.07%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 20.25 points, or 0.13%. Zynga Inc tumbled 14.5% in premarket trading on a disappointing full-year bookings forecast and announcement of a potential acquisition worth over half a billion dollars.

U.S.-listed shares of ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc added 6.4% as Bloomberg News reported it is considering giving up control of its valuable data as part of efforts to resolve a Chinese regulatory probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021