Nalco Q1 profit soars to Rs 348 cr

06-08-2021
Nalco Q1 profit soars to Rs 348 cr
National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) on Friday reported a significant rise in consolidated profit at Rs 347.73 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2021.

The company had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 16.69 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company during the quarter increased to Rs 2,506.29 crore from Rs 1,413.92 crore in the year-ago period, Nalco said in a regulatory filing.

Nalco is a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal, and power. The Centre holds 51.28 percent equity of NALCO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

