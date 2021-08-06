Left Menu

Australian delegation calls on Pralhad Joshi to discuss expanding trade ties

Importance of Australia as a source of Critical and strategic minerals for EV manufacturing in India was also highlighted by Hon’ble Minister.

Updated: 06-08-2021 17:02 IST
The Minister also requested the Australian delegation for collaborating with India regarding sharing of technology in areas such as surface and underground coal gasification and extraction of Coal Bed Methane (CBM) etc. Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)
The Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi, held discussions with a high-level delegation led by former Prime Minister and Special Trade Envoy of Australia Mr Tony Abbott here yesterday. The delegation had called on the Minister to discuss expanding trade and economic relationship between India and Australia especially regarding broader developments in the energy sector, including the use of Australian resources to support India's energy needs and ambitious policy agenda. Mr Abbott was accompanied by Mr Barry O'Farrell AO, Australian High Commissioner and Mr Hugh Boylan, Economic Counsellor, Australian High Commission.

Informing the delegation about the opening of the coal sector under the present regime, the Minister highlighted the importance of coal as a major source of energy in India and the focus of the Government is giving the right fillip to further augment coal production in India. The Minister also requested the Australian delegation for collaborating with India regarding sharing of technology in areas such as surface and underground coal gasification and extraction of Coal Bed Methane (CBM) etc.

The Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Dr Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Shri Alok Tandon and other senior officers of both the Ministries participated in the discussion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

