RBI policy action has to be nuanced; cannot be unidirectional: RBI Guv

The Reserve Bank of India has to manage many conflicting objectives while determining monetary policy, and hence its action has to be nuanced and cannot be unidirectional, Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent while continued with the accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis.

Advertisement

The RBI retained the real GDP growth at 9.5 percent in the current financial year. It has projected real GDP growth for Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4 of FY'22 at 21.4 percent, 7.3 percent, 6.3 percent, and 6.1 percent, respectively. The consumer price-based inflation (CPI) is projected at 5.7 percent during 2021-22, with 5.9 percent in Q2; 5.3 percent in Q3; and 5.8 percent in Q4 of 2021-22. CPI inflation for Q1 of FY 2022-23 is projected at 5.1 percent.

''These are extraordinary times we are dealing with, and there are several currents and cross-currents. There are many conflicting objectives that the Reserve Bank has to manage.

''So, the policy action of RBI has to be nuanced, it cannot be unidirectional or just black and white. It has to be a nuanced policy response, and that is precisely what we have attempted to do,'' Das said while responding to a query on whether higher CPI projection and continuation of accommodative stance give conflicting signals.

The flexible inflation target (FIT) framework requires the RBI to keep inflation at 4 percent, with the upper tolerance level of 6 percent and the lower tolerance level of 2 percent. CPI inflation eased to 6.26 percent in June 2021 from 6.3 percent in May 2021.

Explaining the inflation projection, RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra said between 2016 to 2020, inflation was kept at 4 percent by a combination of various things. In the year 2021, due to the pandemic, margins, taxes were raised, and there were supply disruptions, which led to an inflation of 6.2 percent on average, he said.

Average inflation for FY2022 is projected at 5.7 percent, which is a real improvement over 2021, Patra said. ''The path of inflation is being calibrated downwards, on the way to reach 4 percent. So, from 6.2 percent in a pandemic year to 5.7 percent in a year following the pandemic, and thereafter to 4 percent is the right way to go,'' Patra said. The central bank is spreading the disinflation over a period of two-three years to minimize the output losses, he said. ''The approach to inflation issue is not one of a cold turkey approach, where you slam the economy till it goes limp without inflation. That's not the way it is,'' he said. ''The flexible targeting framework allows you to secure disinflation over a period of time rather than at a point in time, and that has been our approach. Since inflation has gone to a pandemic-high and not to demand-supply high, it is important to bring that down, not immediately, but over a period of time,'' Patra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)