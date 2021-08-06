3.56 crore COVID-19 vaccines procured by private hospitals till August 2: MoS Health

A total of 3.56 crore COVID-19 vaccines have been procured by private hospitals till August 2 and the doses once procured by them are not re-allocated to government vaccination centers, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, in a written reply, said the demand for Covid vaccines from private hospitals is aggregated on the Co-WIN portal, and the Centre, through which, facilitates the sourcing of these vaccines by private hospitals in coordination with state governments and vaccine manufacturers.

Advertisement

''The private hospitals, accordingly, prepare and publish the schedule of vaccination on Co-WIN portal as per the availability of vaccines with them.

"As of August 2, 2021, a total of 3.56 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been procured by private hospitals. The COVID-19 vaccines once procured by private hospitals are not re-allocated to government vaccination centers,'' she said.

The minister was responding to a question on Covishield and Covaxin vaccines released to the government centers and private hospitals under the 75:25 formula since January 2021.

She was asked if the private hospitals are not able to fully utilize their monthly quota and whether the government proposes to re-allocate such quota of unutilized vaccines from private hospitals to government vaccination centers of the concerned state/UTs, on a daily or monthly basis, for optimum utilization of the vaccines.

Pawar said from May 1 to June 20, the 'Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy' was implemented to incentivize production by vaccine manufacturers and encourage new COVID-19 vaccines.

Under this strategy, states/UTs and private hospitals were allowed to procure COVID-19 vaccines directly from manufacturers.

The Government of India procured 50 percent of monthly vaccine production by domestic manufacturers, state governments, and private hospitals procured the remaining 50 percent doses.

"The Revised Guidelines for Implementation of National COVID Vaccination Program came in effect from June 21, under which Government of India procures 75 percent and private hospitals can procure up to 25 percent of monthly vaccine production," the MoS said in her reply.

To ensure maximum utilization of the vaccines, a 15 days advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs are provided by the central government with advice to prepare and publicize in advance district-wise and CVC-wise plan for accelerating the coverage of COVID-19 vaccination and for maximizing the convenience of citizens, the reply stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)