Hindalco board approves downstream flat rolled project worth around Rs 3K cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:07 IST
Hindalco Industries Limited logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hindalco Industries on Friday said the board has approved a downstream flat-rolled project worth around Rs 3,000 crore at its existing facilities at Hirakud and Aditya in Odisha.

The commercial production from the project is expected to commence by FY'25, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to the BSE.

''The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today has approved a downstream Flat Rolled Project (FRP) at our existing facilities at Hirakud and Aditya,'' it said adding that the total investment for the project is approximately Rs 3,000 crore for a production capacity of 170 kilotonnes per annum (KTPA) of FRP products.

The project implementation period is of 36 months, it added.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group.

