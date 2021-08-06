Left Menu

Will withdraw PCA only if bank is 'fit case': RBI Das

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:31 IST
Will withdraw PCA only if bank is 'fit case': RBI Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Friday. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it keeps reviewing the position of public sector banks that are under its prompt corrective action (PCA) framework and will take a call on withdrawal only if it is a ''fit case'', RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

Currently, there are three public sector lender — Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), UCO Bank and Central Bank of India — that are under the RBI's PCA framework.

''We keep on reviewing that position. As and when requests are received, we analyse it. If it meets our regulatory requirements, and if in our assessment, we feel confident that it's a fit case, the RBI will do the needful,'' Das told reporters in the post-policy conference.

He said the RBI has been taking banks out of the PCA framework.

In March this year, the RBI had removed IDBI Bank from PCA framework, which was imposed in May 2017.

RBI Deputy Governor M K Jain said there are certain banks that are in the PCA framework and the central bank is examining those lenders.

''As and when the time comes, we will definitely announce the withdrawal of PCA (of those banks),'' Jain said.

Earlier this week, IOB Managing Director and CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta said the lender's application for exiting PCA is under consideration of the regulator.

''We have replied to their queries. They must be looking at the various other aspects before taking a decision in this regard. We are waiting for it,'' Sengupta told reporters during the Q1 earnings call.

The PCA framework is a supervisory tool and is imposed when a bank breaches certain regulatory thresholds — capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR), net non-performing assets (NPA) and return on assets (RoA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021