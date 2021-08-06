U.S. opens safety probe into Mercedes vans used for Amazon deliveries, ambulances
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it has opened a preliminary investigation into reports some 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500/3500/4500 vans configured for use as Amazon.com Inc delivery vehicles or ambulances roll away shortly after being shifted to park. The agency said it had 11 reports of the issue after vehicles were shifted to park using the Auto-P function. The agency did not disclose the total number of vehicles under investigation. Daimler and Amazon did not immediately comment.
- Country:
- United States
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it has opened a preliminary investigation into reports some 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500/3500/4500 vans configured for use as Amazon.com Inc delivery vehicles or ambulances roll away shortly after being shifted to park.
The agency said it had 11 reports of the issue after vehicles were shifted to park using the Auto-P function. NHTSA said it had reports of eight crashes and one injury related to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. The agency did not disclose the total number of vehicles under investigation. Daimler and Amazon did not immediately comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amazon India launches 'Multi-Seller Flex'
Amazon gets show-cause notice from CCI
CCI issues notice to Amazon; seeks explanation on FCL deal submissions made in 2019
Amazon''s mission: Getting a 'key' to your apartment building
Future Group's Biyani negotiated pacts, bound by EA award on FRL-Reliance deal: Amazon to SC