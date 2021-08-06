Left Menu

U.S. opens safety probe into Mercedes vans used for Amazon deliveries, ambulances

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it has opened a preliminary investigation into reports some 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500/3500/4500 vans configured for use as Amazon.com Inc delivery vehicles or ambulances roll away shortly after being shifted to park. The agency said it had 11 reports of the issue after vehicles were shifted to park using the Auto-P function. The agency did not disclose the total number of vehicles under investigation. Daimler and Amazon did not immediately comment.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it has opened a preliminary investigation into reports some 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500/3500/4500 vans configured for use as Amazon.com Inc delivery vehicles or ambulances roll away shortly after being shifted to park.

The agency said it had 11 reports of the issue after vehicles were shifted to park using the Auto-P function. NHTSA said it had reports of eight crashes and one injury related to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. The agency did not disclose the total number of vehicles under investigation. Daimler and Amazon did not immediately comment.

