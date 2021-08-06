Left Menu

Rupee logs 5th straight session gains, settles at 74.15 against USD

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:54 IST
Rupee logs 5th straight session gains, settles at 74.15 against USD
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian rupee on Friday secured its fifth gain in a row and settled at 74.15 against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank came out with policy rates in line with market expectations and focused on economic recovery.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.11 and hit an intra-day high of 74.10 and a low of 74.22. It finally closed at 74.15, higher by 2 paise over its last close.

Every week, the rupee rose 27 paise over the US dollar.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent but maintained an accommodative stance as the economy is yet to recover from the impact of the second COVID wave.

The RBI, however, raised the retail inflation projection for the current fiscal to 5.7 percent on account of supply-side impediments, firm crude oil prices, and higher cost of raw materials.

''Indian rupee appreciated every single day of this week following strong foreign fund inflows and record-high domestic equity indices. However, the momentum and volume remained calm in absence of fresh cues,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

In the bi-monthly policy meeting, the RBI continued with its line of supporting growth despite the recent spikes in inflation and held the interest rate and stance unchanged, he said.

The rupee is retracing from July high and heading towards psychological support of 74, which is also 50 days simple moving average, Parmar said.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.59 percent to USD 71.71 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.18 percent to 92.41.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 215.12 points or 0.39 percent lower at 54,277.72, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 56.40 points or 0.35 percent to 16,238.20.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 719.88 crore, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021