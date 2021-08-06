Left Menu

Glenmark Life Sciences shares close with 4 pc gain in debut trade

Shares of Glenmark Life Sciences on Friday closed with a premium of almost 4 per cent against its issue price of Rs 720.Earlier in the day, the stock was listed at Rs 751.10, a gain of 4.31 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:57 IST
Glenmark Life Sciences shares close with 4 pc gain in debut trade
Glenmark logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Glenmark Life Sciences on Friday closed with a premium of almost 4 percent against its issue price of Rs 720.

Earlier in the day, the stock was listed at Rs 751.10, a gain of 4.31 percent from the issue price on the BSE. As trade progressed, it jumped 11.10 percent to Rs 799.95 during the day. It closed at Rs 748.20, a gain of 3.91 percent.

On the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 750, reflecting a jump of 4.16 percent. It closed at Rs 746, a gain of 3.61 percent.

In traded volume terms, 12.75 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 9,167.48 crore on the BSE.

The initial public offer of Glenmark Life Sciences was subscribed 44.17 times last month. Its price range was at Rs Rs 695-720 per share.

Glenmark Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, is a leading developer and manufacturer of select high-value, non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, pain management, and diabetes.

The company also manufactures and sells APIs for gastro-intestinal disorders, anti-infectives, and other therapeutic areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021