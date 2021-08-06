Tata Chemicals shares zoom over 7 pc after Q1 earnings

Shares of Tata Chemicals on Friday closed with a jump of over 7 percent after the company reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The stock gained 9.70 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 844 on the BSE during the day. It closed at Rs 824, rallying 7.10 percent.

Advertisement

On the NSE, it jumped 7.11 percent to close at Rs 824.

In traded volume terms, 12.30 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 2.37 crore units at the NSE during the day.

Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 342.33 crore for the June quarter, helped by a rebound in soda ash volumes in the US and India.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 74.15 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Tata Chemicals said in a BSE filing.

Income from operations grew by 27 percent to Rs 2,977 crore from Rs 2,348 crore in the year-ago period. This was mainly due to a rebound in soda ash volumes in the US and India, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)