Sebi board clears new norms for share-based employee benefits, other proposals

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:06 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Markets watchdog Sebi on Friday cleared a slew of proposals, including new regulations for share-based employee benefits and sweat equity, as well as decided to amend norms for alternative investment funds.

Besides, the regulator will reduce the minimum lock-in period for promoters post an Initial Public Offer (IPO) and also facilitate ease of doing business with respect to market infrastructure institutions.

Among others, it has been decided to amend takeover regulations by doing away with certain disclosure obligations for acquirers and promoters.

The decisions were taken during the meeting of Sebi's board here on Friday.

