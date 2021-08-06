US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P futures jump on stronger-than-expected jobs report

S&P futures jumped on Friday as the Labor Department's jobs report showed the U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July, higher than economists' expectation of 870,000.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 79 points, or 0.23%, and S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.5 points, or 0.12%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 35.5 points, or 0.23%.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)