BASF India Q1 profit at Rs 197.28 cr

Chemical maker BASF India on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 197.28 crore for the quarter ending June against a loss of Rs 31.18 crore during the corresponding period of 2020-21.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review grew by 69.80 per cent to Rs 2,981.76 crore compared to Rs 1,755.98 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, BASF India said in a BSE filing.

Advertisement

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 3,390.30, up 18.42 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)