Recoveries under IBC far better than SARFAESI, DRT: Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said recoveries in stressed accounts undergoing resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC have been much better for lenders compared to other redressal mechanisms for bad loans. So far as the recoveries are concerned under IBC, it is far better than SARFAESI and DRT, the governor told reporters during the post monetary policy press conference.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:23 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Friday. Image Credit: ANI
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said recoveries in stressed accounts undergoing resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) have been much better for lenders compared to other redressal mechanisms for bad loans. He said between 2014-15 and 2019-2020, total recoveries, after the haircut, under the Lok Adalat regime was 5 percent, Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) 6 percent, and Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI) at 20 percent. The recoveries for lenders under IBC stood at 40 percent during the period, Das said, adding that till the onset of the pandemic, the recoveries were close to 45 percent. ''So far as the recoveries are concerned under IBC, it is far better than SARFAESI and DRT,'' the governor told reporters during the post monetary policy press conference. His response came to a query on whether huge haircuts undertaken by lenders in certain large IBC cases are a cause of concern for the regulator. Das, however, said there is a need to reduce the time taken in the implementation of IBC resolution. ''The government has also undertaken some further legislative action to streamline the process and rationalize the system,'' he added.

