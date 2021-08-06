Left Menu

134 companies got land in Noida's 'Toy Park', Rs 410 cr investment likely: Officials

Therefore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken this initiative to promote the toy industry, he said.According to officials, the Toy Park near Noida seeks to reduce the cost of manufacturing of Indian toys while guaranteeing its quality.The government is relying on use of state-of-the-art technology by manufacturers to produce high-quality, more durable and cheaper than the Chinese toys, they said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:27 IST
134 companies got land in Noida's 'Toy Park', Rs 410 cr investment likely: Officials
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 134 companies have acquired land along the Yamuna Expressway to set up factories with an investment of Rs 410.13 crore at the 'Toy Park' near Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

According to the local Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) officials, the toy factories will provide jobs to an estimated 6,157 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for increasing the country's share in the global toy business last year, they said, adding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had decided to construct a 'Toy Park' near Noida and 100 acres of land was earmarked in Sector 33 of the YEIDA area to promote the toy industry.

The state government had invited industrialists to invest in the park and many big players in the toy business came forward to set up their units, "Altogether 134 companies have so far been allotted land for setting up their factories in 53.51 acres at the Toy Park and construction of their units is likely to begin soon," Nodal officer, YEIDA Investment Cell, Shailendra Bhatia told PTI.

Major national companies that have acquired land at the park are Fun Zoo Toys India, Fun Ride Toys LLP, Super Shoes, Ayush Toy Marketing, Sunlord Apparels, Bharat Plastics, Jai Shree Krishna, Ganpati Creations and RRS Traders, he said.

Bhatia said the acquisition of land by major players in the toy industry, such as Fun Zoo Toys India and Fun Ride Toys, is "highly significant" as they can challenge the monopoly of Chinese toy makers.

"The biggest challenge before the government, however, is that out of the 4,000 micro, small and medium enterprises in the toy manufacturing business, 90 per cent are in the unorganised sector. Therefore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken this initiative to promote the toy industry," he said.

According to officials, the 'Toy Park' near Noida seeks to reduce the cost of manufacturing of Indian toys while guaranteeing its quality.

The government is relying on use of state-of-the-art technology by manufacturers to produce high-quality, more durable and cheaper than the Chinese toys, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021