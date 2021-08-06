Left Menu

Dispute between HCC, its workers settled for Rs 27 cr: Labour ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:36 IST
Dispute between HCC, its workers settled for Rs 27 cr: Labour ministry
  • Country:
  • India

The labour and employment ministry on Friday said a dispute between HCC Ltd and its workers union has been settled whereby the employer will pay Rs 27 crore as retrenchment compensation, bonus, gratuity and other benefits to the employees.

A dispute was raised by the Federation of All India HCC Workers Union against the management of HCC Ltd, a contractor of NHAI, demanding payment of wages for nine months for 600 contract labours, along with other services benefits like bonus and leaves with wages for 2020-21, the labour ministry said in a statement.

Also, as the contract work of the contractor was to wind up in May 2021, the union demanded for retrenchment compensation and gratuity as payable to all contract labours.

The matter was seized in conciliation by the deputy chief labour commissioner (central), Kolkata, and several discussions were held by inviting the contractor, the union and the principal employer.

After several discussions, it was agreed to sign a memorandum settlement on August 5.

The employer, in principle, agreed to pay the following benefits to all the contract labours — to disburse nine months of wages; to pay retrenchment compensation and gratuity to all eligible workers; to pay bonus at the rate of 8.33 per cent; to pay leave with wages to all eligible workers; and to pay wages for entire period of COVID-19 when the workers could not attend to duties.

The entire settlement was held with volition and goodwill of the parties without leaving any financial burden on the employer in future and any litigation.

The above settlement made the employer liable for payment to the tune of Rs 27 crore, the ministry said.

The parties have agreed to submit a report on the implementation of settlement. The workers' union has profusely expressed its gratitude to such positive and proactive relief-oriented action undertaken by offices of the chief labour commissioner (central) at Kolkata, it added.

On this occasion, D P S Negi, chief labour commissioner (central), expressed happiness saying that ''such efforts are made...across the country so that no workers are denied their lawful rights.'' PTI KKS HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021