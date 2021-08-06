Left Menu

Piramal Enterprises Q1 profit up 8 pc to Rs 534 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:37 IST
Piramal Enterprises Q1 profit up 8 pc to Rs 534 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Piramal Enterprises on Friday reported a 7.71 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 533.79 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 495.56 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 2,908.68 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 2,937.34 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

''Despite the impact of the second wave of Covid-19, we have delivered resilient performance during the quarter with revenues at INR 2,909 crores, net profit YoY growth by 8% to INR 534 crores. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet, with net debt-to-equity ratio at 0.8x,'' Piramal Enterprises Chairman Ajay Piramal said.

In financial services, the company's resolution plan for DHFL's acquisition received NCLT's approval in June 2021. It is on track with the Monitoring Committee mandate for completion of this transaction within 90 days from NCLT approval, he added.

''After successfully going through the recent consolidation phase, we are now transitioning from a wholesale-led to a well-diversified Financial Services business,'' Piramal said.

The company's pharma business continues to deliver robust performance during the quarter, with 31 per cent year-on-year revenue growth, indicating the strength of its business model, he added.

''In addition, post the capital raise from the Carlyle Group, we have accelerated on our two-pronged strategic growth trajectory through investments in both organic and inorganic initiatives,'' Piramal said.

While the company remains cautiously optimistic for FY22, it sees a strong runway for growth across both its businesses, he added. ''Our immediate focus will be to effectively integrate DHFL with our Financial Services organization. Pursuant to which, we will be better positioned to announce our plan to create two separate listed entities in Financial Services and Pharma,'' Piramal said.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd closed at Rs 2,664.30 on BSE, up 2.50 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021