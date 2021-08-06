Left Menu

JK Tyre profit dips 77 pc to 44 cr in Q1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:47 IST
JK Tyre profit dips 77 pc to 44 cr in Q1
  • Country:
  • India

JK Tyre & Industries on Friday said its consolidated net profit declined by 77 per cent to Rs 44 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 195 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.

Revenues from operations declined to Rs 2,608 crore in April-June 2021-22 from Rs 2,927 crore in the June quarter of FY20.

Commenting on the results, JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Raghupati Singhania said the first quarter started on a subdued note due to resurgence of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns which impacted demand. ''Despite these challenging market conditions, we achieved encouraging growth in revenues and profitability. With the rising input costs, operating margins were impacted. Nonetheless, we are taking judicious price increases across product categories,'' he added.

The company continued to focus on replacement and export sales and at the same time relationships with OEMs were being expanded and strengthened, Singhania noted.

''We expect improved market conditions, emanating from higher inoculation levels and sharp recovery in economic activities, which is likely to improve sales in both replacement and OEM segments. Going forward we are optimistic and expect a healthy growth of the industry,'' he added.

Singhania said the company continues to give utmost primacy to the well-being and safety of its employees, business partners and society and in that regard launched various initiatives.

JK Tyre shares on friday ended 0.62 per cent down at Rs 161 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021