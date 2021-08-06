Left Menu

Volvo Car India defers booking, launch of XC40 Recharge to early next year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:58 IST
Volvo Car India defers booking, launch of XC40 Recharge to early next year
Volvo Car India on Friday said it has deferred the bookings and the launch of its electric compact SUV, XC40 Recharge, model to early next year in the country, due to global shortage of semiconductors.

The company had originally planned to launch the model in India in October this year.

''The global shortage of semiconductors has resulted in Volvo having to reschedule the production of XC40 Recharge.

''Subsequently, Volvo Car India has also decided to defer the bookings and launch of the XC40 Recharge to early next year,'' Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said in a statement.

He, however, said the company will continue to deliver the current line-up.

''Our XC40 and S60 petrol variants are already available in India and we will introduce petrol variants of our premium sedan S90 and mid-size luxury SUV XC60 this year, as we are committed to phase out diesel cars by end of this year,'' Malhotra said adding that ''this is in line with our ambition to become a full electric car company by 2030''.

