Germany's flood recovery fund to comprise at least 10 bln euros - Spiegel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:03 IST
Germany's flood recovery fund to comprise at least 10 bln euros - Spiegel
Germany will set up a fund of more than 10 billion euros ($11.8 billion) to rebuild areas in the west of the country hit by floods last month, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, citing finance ministry sources.

The federal government and Germany's 16 states will make equal contributions to the fund, it added. ($1 = 0.8488 euros) (Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

