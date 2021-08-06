Left Menu

Sona Comstar reports net profit of Rs 82 cr in Q1

Auto components maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings Sona Comstar on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 82 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30.This is the companys first announcement of quarterly results as a listed entity.The company posted revenues of Rs 501 crore for the first quarter.We are delighted to report a strong performance in our first earnings announcement as a listed entity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:04 IST
Sona Comstar reports net profit of Rs 82 cr in Q1
  • Country:
  • India

Auto components maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 82 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30.

This is the company's first announcement of quarterly results as a listed entity.

The company posted revenues of Rs 501 crore for the first quarter.

''We are delighted to report a strong performance in our first earnings announcement as a listed entity. Despite headwinds, we have delivered robust revenue growth and best-in-class profitability and return metrics,'' Sona BLW Precision Forgings MD & Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh said in a statement.

The company continues to make significant progress on its strategic imperatives of increasing electrification, global market share, diversification, and product innovation, he added.

''Our net order book stands at Rs 14,000 crore as of June 30, 2021 of which 57 per cent is from EV,'' Singh noted.

The Gururgam-headquartered company listed on NSE and BSE on June 24, 2021. It is a global supplier with nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across India, the US, Mexico and China. Shares of the company ended 0.55 per cent up at Rs 411.85 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021