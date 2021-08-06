Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat after July jobs data

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:08 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat after July jobs data

The S&P 500 was muted at the open on Friday, as a strong increase in jobs in July sparked concerns of higher inflation at a time when the Delta variant of the coronavirus has cast a shadow over a broader economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.2 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35077.44. The S&P 500 was flat at 4429.07​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.9 points, or 0.21%, to 14864.216 at the opening bell.

Also Read: Australia's stunning economic recovery trips on Delta, vaccine snags

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021