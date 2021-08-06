Left Menu

Metropolis Healthcare Q1 net profit at Rs 75 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:32 IST
Metropolis Healthcare Q1 net profit at Rs 75 cr
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 74.92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, mainly on account of robust performance.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.87 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Metropolis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 326.76 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 143.12 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The result for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, is strictly not comparable with results of the previous and corresponding quarter, due to resurgent of COVID-19 second wave in the current quarter and nationwide lockdown in the corresponding quarter, the filing said.

''While the pandemic still lurks over our shoulder, we have seen a strong acceptance to brand Metropolis which is visible in our growth across the board,'' Metropolis Healthcare Promoter and MD Ameera Shah said.

Shares of Metropolis Healthcare closed at Rs 2,888.70 per scrip on BSE, down 3.88 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021