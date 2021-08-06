Metropolis Healthcare Q1 net profit at Rs 75 cr

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 74.92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, mainly on account of robust performance.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.87 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Metropolis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 326.76 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 143.12 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The result for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, is strictly not comparable with results of the previous and corresponding quarter, due to resurgent of COVID-19 second wave in the current quarter and nationwide lockdown in the corresponding quarter, the filing said.

''While the pandemic still lurks over our shoulder, we have seen a strong acceptance to brand Metropolis which is visible in our growth across the board,'' Metropolis Healthcare Promoter and MD Ameera Shah said.

Shares of Metropolis Healthcare closed at Rs 2,888.70 per scrip on BSE, down 3.88 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)