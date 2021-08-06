Remove caste references in names of roads, villages, Nagpur divn officials told
Officials in six districts in Nagpur division have been asked to remove caste references in the names of roads, streets and villages before August 15 by Divisional Commissioner Prajakta Verma.
An official release said Verma issued the directive while chairing a meeting of collectors of Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Gondia and Bhandara on Friday.
It said all district collectors have been asked to submit information on the progress of the work to remove caste references.
