Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1950 hours: DEL61 BIZ-2NDLD RBI RBI keeps interest rate unchanged but raises inflation forecast Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday expectedly kept interest rates unchanged at a record low as it chose to support economic revival despite raising its forecast for inflation.

DEL37 BIZ-J&J-VACCINE Johnson & Johnson applies for EUA of its single-dose COVID vaccine in India New Delhi: Global healthcare major Johnson & Johnson on Friday said it has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India.

DEL89 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee logs 5th straight session gains, settles at 74.15 against USD Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday secured its fifth gain in a row and settled at 74.15 against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank came out with policy rates in line with market expectations and focused on economic recovery.

DEL87 BIZ-LD-MANDAVIYA-MEETINGS Mandaviya holds meetings with heads of SII, Biological-E on Covid vax New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held separate meetings with Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla and Biological-E MD Mahima Dalta to discuss issues regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

DEL78 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets snap 4-day rally as RIL tumbles; RBI maintains status quo Mumbai: The Sensex nursed losses for the first time this week on Friday as market heavyweight Reliance Industries slumped after the Supreme Court sided with Amazon in the RIL-Future Group deal, while the Reserve Bank kept interest rates unchanged and maintained its accommodative stance.

DCM34 BIZ-RBI-DIGITAL-CURRENCY Digital currency model likely by the end of year: RBI Mumbai: The Reserve Bank expects to come out with a model for operations of fiat digital currencies by the end of the year, Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said on Friday. DCM58 BIZ-SEBI-BOARD MEET Sebi board clears new norms for share-based employee benefits, other proposals Mumbai: Markets watchdog Sebi on Friday cleared a slew of proposals, including new regulations for share-based employee benefits and sweat equity, as well as decided to amend norms for alternative investment funds.

DCM60 BIZ-RESULTS-LD MAHINDRA M&M posts Q1 consolidated PAT of Rs 424 crore New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) from continuing operations at Rs 424 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021.

DCM81 BIZ-SEBI-BOARD-PROMOTER Sebi board agrees in principle to 'controlling shareholders' concept Mumbai: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday agreed ''in-principle'' to a proposal to move from the concept of the promoter to ''controlling shareholders'', and decided to reduce the minimum lock-in period for promoters post an IPO.

DEL55 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold tumbles Rs 283; silver declines by Rs 661 New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Gold in the national capital on Friday dipped by Rs 283 to Rs 46,570 per 10 gram amid weak international trends, according to HDFC Securities.

