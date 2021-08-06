Left Menu

No link found so far between menstrual disorders and COVID-19 vaccines, EU says

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The EMA last month listed a rare nerve-degenerating disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), as a possible rare side-effect from the J&J shot.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 20:22 IST
No link found so far between menstrual disorders and COVID-19 vaccines, EU says

No causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and menstrual disorders has been found so far, Europe's drugs regulator said on Friday, separately recommending that three new conditions be added as possible side-effects of J&J's coronavirus shot. The European Medicines Agency said its safety committee had studied cases of menstrual disorders reported after vaccination, adding it had requested more data from vaccine developers to assess the issue.

Menstrual disorders can occur for various reasons, from stress and tiredness to underlying medical conditions such as fibroids and endometriosis. Separately, the EMA on Friday recommended that immune thrombocytopenia, or low blood platelets, dizziness, and tinnitus, or ringing in the ear, be added to the labels of J&J's single-shot vaccine as potential adverse reactions.

The EMA stressed that benefits of J&J's vaccine still outweighed any risks, adding that it had analysed 1,183 cases of dizziness and more than 100 cases of tinnitus to reach its conclusion. The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The EMA last month listed a rare nerve-degenerating disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), as a possible rare side-effect from the J&J shot. The U.S.-based company has also struggled with supply in the European Union. The EMA has also added GBS as a possible side-effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, and said on Friday it was still monitoring such reports.

Both J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines use similar technology but with different versions of a cold virus to deliver immunity-building instructions to the body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021