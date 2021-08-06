Jaiprakash Power Ventures' profit declines 87 pc to Rs 4.34 crore in Jun quarter

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Friday posted about 87 per cent decline in 'profit from continuing operations' to Rs 4.34 crore for the June 2021 quarter.

The company's 'profit from continuing operations' had stood at Rs 31.68 crore.

However, its total revenue during April-June 2021 rose to Rs 926.41 crore, from Rs 700.14 crore a year ago.

Total expenses stood at Rs 919.25 crore, higher as compared with Rs 663.35 crore in the year-ago quarter.

