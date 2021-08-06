Left Menu

Jaiprakash Power Ventures' profit declines 87 pc to Rs 4.34 crore in Jun quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 20:39 IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures' profit declines 87 pc to Rs 4.34 crore in Jun quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Friday posted about 87 per cent decline in 'profit from continuing operations' to Rs 4.34 crore for the June 2021 quarter.

The company's 'profit from continuing operations' had stood at Rs 31.68 crore.

However, its total revenue during April-June 2021 rose to Rs 926.41 crore, from Rs 700.14 crore a year ago.

Total expenses stood at Rs 919.25 crore, higher as compared with Rs 663.35 crore in the year-ago quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021