AP Cabinet approves panel's recommendation to divest govt's 10.4 per cent stake in GPL

Amaravati, Aug 6 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers on Friday approved the recommendations of the six-member Empowered Committee of Secretaries to divest the state government's 10.4 per cent stake in GangavaramPort Limited (GPL) for a ''fair price'' of Rs 120 per share.

The Cabinet had in May this year approved the merger of GPL with Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ).

APSEZ later sought to buy the 10.4 per cent equity held by the AP government for Rs 645.1 crore.

Alternatively, it offered shares worth Rs 645.1 crore to the AP government in the new entity consequent to the merger.

On June 4, the government constituted the Empowered Committee of Secretaries to implement the process of ''disinvestment'' and merger of GPL with APSEZ.

The state government provided 1,800 acres of land, valued at Rs 54 crore, as its 10.40 per cent equity inGangavaramPort.

The Port began its commercial operations on April 17, 2009 and so far remitted Rs 277.97 crore to the state government, including Rs 183.56 crore as 2.1 per cent revenue share out of the gross income.

The EGoS went by the recommendations of SBICAP and also took advice from other major consultants before suggesting that the state government sell its stake for Rs 120 per share ''as a fair price in case of a direct sale''.

It also suggested that Rs 120 per share be set as the reserve price in case of a bid process.

''The Cabinet approved the report and the recommendations of the EGoS,'' top official sources said.

According to government estimates, the new entity operated by APSEZ could increase the port business to 40-45 million tonnes, from the current 32-35 million tonnes, in the short term and generate a revenue share of Rs 30 crore per annum to the state.

In the medium term, the government estimates that the cargo handling could increase to 100 million tonnes, giving a revenue share of Rs 70 crore per annum.

''APSEZ is the leading port operator in the country and due to their rich expertise and strength in the port sector they are likely to substantially increase the traffic and business ofGangavaramPort and also invest in new businesses such as Container, Liquid and LNG terminals and create higher revenue share (for the state government) and value,'' a government note said.

This would lead to substantial increase in export-import activities through the state, resulting in higher tax earnings, more employment and revenue, the note said.

Besides, the state estimates that LNG and petroleum business could earn value-added tax to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore (on import of one million tonnes of LNG).

Enhanced port operations could result in creation of an additional 1,000 jobs directly and 1,500 indirectly.

