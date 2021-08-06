Patnaik launches online services of energy department

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday launched nine online services of the energy department. These online services have been integrated into a single e-district platform and will be available to beneficiaries on edistrict.odisha.gov.in and eic electricity odisha.nic.in.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, these services will be beneficial for industries, commercial establishments besides the skilled electrical workforce of the state. The objective is to empower people through digital transformation, he said.

"Delivering hassle free services to the people has always been top most priority of my government," the chief minister said. With the new online platform, the electrical workforce such as the electrical workmen, supervisors, and contractors can now apply online for grants and renewal of their licenses. The inclusion of online services such as electrical licensing, safety inspections, and testing shall greatly facilitate the industries. Commercial establishments and other stakeholders will be able to obtain the requisite approval digitally without any physical interface in a time-bound manner, Patnaik said. The chief minister further said technological solutions for real-time payments shall greatly help applicants during the online application process. Digitally signed e-certificates can be downloaded by the applicants, ensuring transparency and authenticity. Timely delivery of services at the fingertips shall be the essence of these online services, he said. The services that are now available online are drawing approvals of electrical works, a normal inspection of electrical works, emergency inspection, and issue report, testing and calibration of electrical instruments, workman permit, supervisor license, temporary project license for specific projects, and chartered electrical safety engineer certificate.

