AP cabinet approves revised cost estimates for development of

2 minor ports at Machilipatnam, Bhavanapadu Amaravati, Aug 6 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved revised cost estimates for development of two new minor ports at Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu, involving a total outlay of Rs 9,517.64 crore for the first phase.

The Cabinet approved the revised detailed project reports for these two ports, with the cost of the proposed Machilipatnam port coming down from Rs 5,834.51 crore to Rs 5,155.73 crore.

Advertisement

In August 2019, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government cancelled the Machilipatnam port project work awarded to Navayuga and took back 412 acres of land.

Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, which bagged the Bhavanapadu port project in January 2018, backed out in early 2020.

The state government then got fresh DPRs prepared for the two ports and decided to develop them on its own.

For the Machilipatnam port, the state government agreed to extend a monetary support of Rs 1,000 crore out of the phase-1 cost.

The Cabinet note, however, did not give any clarity on the balance Rs 4,155 crore required.

For the Rs 4,361.91 crore Bhavanapadu port phase-1, the government decided to extend monetary assistance of Rs 527.22 crore for acquiring 6,410 acres of land.

It has permitted the AP Maritime Board to raise a debt of Rs 3,053.34 crore with ''appropriate support of the state government'', the Cabinet note said.

The Cabinet permitted the AP Maritime Board to utilize a certain portion of its revenue as equity and escrow in future for debt servicing.

While the Machilipatnam port is targeted to be completed in 36 months, a 30-month timeline has been set for Bhavanapadu.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)