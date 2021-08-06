Centre, states procured minor forest produce worth over Rs 1.84 cr from tribal gatherers: TRIFED

The Centre and state governments together have procured minor forest produce (MFPs) worth Rs 1,843 crore from tribal gatherers so far this year, according to TRIFED, the nodal agency which markets and promotes tribal products. The private sector has procured MFPs worth more than Rs 2,000 crore till July this year, officials told Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda at an event to mark the 34th foundation day of Tribal Co-operative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED).

“I am pleased to note that TRIFED has doubled its efforts throughout the pandemic in aiding tribal people in employment and livelihood generation and working steadfastly towards its mission of tribal empowerment through enterprise and commerce,” Munda said.

Under the ''Minimum Support Price for Minor Forest Produces Scheme'' launched in 2013-14; 87 MFPs are procured from tribal gatherers in 22 states across the country by state and central governments and the private sector.

The scheme has been instrumental in raising the price of MFPs above the fixed MSP. The procurement value recorded this year so far is the highest since the scheme was launched, Managing Director of TRIFED Praveer Krishna told PTI.

“It has proved to be a blessing for tribals during the Covid pandemic,” he said, adding the scheme directly benefits more than 55 lakh tribals in 22 states.

The government has increased the number of MFPs procured under the scheme from 23 in 2016 to 87 in 2021.

Krishna said 37,362 Van Dhan Self Help Groups, subsumed into 2,240 Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Clusters of 300 forest dwellers each, have been sanctioned by TRIFED in less than two years.

“Of this, 1,200 clusters are operational. This has secured employment for 6.77 lakh tribal forest gatherers,” he said.

