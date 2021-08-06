These are the top stories at 9.25 pm NATION DEL119 LDALL SINOINDIA Indian and Chinese armies disengage in Gogra in eastern Ladakh; All temporary structures dismantled New Delhi: After nearly 15 months of face-off, the Indian and Chinese armies have completed the disengagement process and restored the pre-standoff ground position in Gogra in eastern Ladakh, in a significant forward movement towards restoration of peace and tranquillity in the region.

DEL115 BIZ-PM-RETRO TAX Decision to get rid of retro tax shows govt's commitment, policy consistency: PM New Delhi: A day after taking the bold decision to scrap all retrospective tax demands and refund money collected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the move shows his government's commitment to providing businesses stability of investment climate and policy consistency.

DEL76 LD KHEL RATNA Khel Ratna Award renamed after Dhyan Chand; Cong says change stadium names too New Delhi: India's highest sporting honour Khel Ratna Award, which was named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was on Friday rechristened in the honour of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand following the admirable performance of both men's and women's hockey teams in the Tokyo Olympics.

PAR12 LS-LD ADJORUN LS adjourned for the day amid protest by Oppn members; retrospective tax bill passed New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day shortly after noon on Friday after passage of two bills, including the one which proposes to end a controversial retrospective tax policy, amid protests by Opposition members over Pegasus and other issues.

DEL52 OPPN-LD FARMERS Opposition leaders support farmers, join Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar New Delhi: Several leaders of opposition parties, including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Friday extended their solidarity to protesting farmers and joined their Kisan Sansad at the Jantar Mantar here, saying the three ''black'' agri laws will have to be withdrawn.

DEL46 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER 2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Rajouri; operation underway Jammu: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

DEL90 VACCINE-POONAWALLA Hopeful of launching Covovax for adults in October this year, for children in Q1-2022: Serum CEO New Delhi: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday said he is hopeful that Covovax, another COVID-19 vaccine being manufactured by his company in India, will be launched in October for adults and for children by the first quarter of 2022. By Jatin Takkar CAL11 AS-MG-LD BORDER Assam, Meghalaya decide to set up panels to resolve border disputes Guwahati: Assam and Meghalaya on Friday decided to set up two regional committees, each headed by a cabinet minister, to resolve the vexed border issue between the North-eastern neighbours, chief ministers of the two states said.

DEL97 INDIA-AFGHANISTAN-FLAG India condemns reported removal of religious flag from Gurdwara in Afghanistan: Sources New Delhi: India has condemned the reported removal of a Sikh religious flag atop the roof of a Gurdwara in Paktia province of Afghanistan, government sources said on Friday.

BUSINESS DEL117 PM-EXPORTS Tap opportunities in post-Covid world to take exports to USD 400 bn: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon the industry and exporters to take advantage of opportunities created in the post-Covid scenario, explore new destinations and expand the export basket to achieve the ambitious target of USD 400 billion of exports.

DEL61 BIZ-2NDLD RBI RBI keeps interest rate unchanged but raises inflation forecast Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday expectedly kept interest rates unchanged at a record low as it chose to support economic revival despite raising its forecast for inflation.

DEL37 BIZ-J&J-VACCINE Johnson & Johnson applies for EUA of its single-dose COVID vaccine in India New Delhi: Global healthcare major Johnson & Johnson on Friday said it has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India.

DEL120 BIZ-LDALL SEBI Sebi clears proposals to facilitate ease of doing biz, boost startups, reduce compliance burden Mumbai: Sebi on Friday approved a raft of measures, including relaxing sweat equity norms for new-age technology companies and doing away with various disclosure requirements, as the watchdog seeks to provide a fillip to startups, ease compliance burden and facilitate ease of doing business.

LEGAL LGD8 SC-LD JUDGE SC anguished over incidents of threat to judges, says IB & CBI not helping judiciary at all New Delhi: Expressing concern over the incidents of judges getting threats and abusive messages, the Supreme Court Friday said the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the CBI are “not helping” the judiciary at all and there is no freedom to a judicial officer to even make such complaints.

LGD22 SC-2NDLD AMAZON SC rules in Amazon's favour; holds Singapore EA award against FRL-Reliance Retail merger enforceable New Delhi: In a major victory for US-based e-commerce giant Amazon, the Supreme Court Friday held that Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award, restraining the Rs 24,731 crore merger deal of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail, is valid and enforceable under Indian arbitration laws.

FOREIGN FGN32 IRAN-JAISHANKAR-2NDLD RAISI Iran welcomes India's role in ensuring security in Afghanistan: Iranian President Raisi to EAM Jaishankar Tehran: Iran and India can play a ''constructive and useful'' role in ensuring security in the region, especially in Afghanistan, and Tehran welcomes New Delhi's role in establishing stability in the war-torn country, newly-elected President Ebrahim Raisi told External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Friday.

SPORTS OLY56 SPO-OLY-LDALL IND Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team, golfer Aditi in line for historic podium finish Tokyo: The medal proved elusive but the Indian women's hockey team earned plenty of respect with a momentous fourth-place finish in the Olympic Games where golfer Aditi Ashok also stood on the cusp of history even as star wrestler Bajrang Punia disappointed, here on Friday.

