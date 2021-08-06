Left Menu

Exxaro Tiles IPO subscribed 22.68 times

Exxaro Tiles initial public offering received 22.68 times subscription at the end of the last day of offer on Friday. The Rs 161.08 crore initial public offer IPO received bids for 25,96,52,625 shares against 1,14,50,675 shares on offer, as per an update on the exchanges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 21:46 IST
Exxaro Tiles IPO subscribed 22.68 times
  • Country:
  • India

Exxaro Tiles' initial public offering received 22.68 times subscription at the end of the last day of offer on Friday. The Rs 161.08 crore initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 25,96,52,625 shares against 1,14,50,675 shares on offer, as per an update on the exchanges. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 17.67 times, while that for non-institutional investors 5.36 times and retail investors' portion received 40.10 times subscription. The initial public offer of 1,34,24,000 equity shares had a fresh issue of up to 1,11,86,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 22,38,000 equity shares. Exxaro Tiles IPO had a price range of Rs 118-120 per share. The company's IPO was fully subscribed within hours of opening on Wednesday itself. Exxaro Tiles, a leading manufacturer of vitrified tiles, has earlier raised Rs 23.68 crore from anchor investors. Proceeds from the fresh issue would be utilised by the company towards repaying/ prepaying of borrowings, funding its working capital requirements besides general corporate purposes. Pantomath Capital Advisors was the book running lead manager to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021