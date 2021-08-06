HCL Infosystems posts Rs 40.58 cr profit in Q1

IT firm HCL Infosystems on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.58 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, against a loss of Rs 36.86 crore in the year-ago period, HCL Infosystems said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations decreased to Rs 27.61 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 105.69 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Hardware products and solutions business accounted for Rs 24.61 crore of the revenue from operations during the June 2021 quarter, while distribution segment contributed Rs 3 crore.

As on June 30, 2021, the Group has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded, the filing said adding that the losses are primarily as a result of delayed receipts on certain system integration contracts, certain historical low margin contracts, slowdown of distribution businesses and finance costs.

* * * * Uber partners UNESCO to offer 1 lakh rides for vaccinating teachers in TN * Ride hailing platform Uber on Friday said it has partnered with UNESCO to offer rides to school teachers in Tamil Nadu make their travel to vaccination centres easier and safer.

''Through this partnership with UNESCO, Uber will provide 100,000 rides to 25,000 teachers across Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli and Chennai in Tamil Nadu,'' a statement said.

Each teacher can avail four rides to travel to and from the nearest vaccination centre to get the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, it added.

Vaccinating teachers will facilitate a quicker reopening of schools for the benefit of students in Tamil Nadu, it said.

