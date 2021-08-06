Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) on Friday said an Internet of Things-based solution to monitor temperature-controlled cargo is being used at the Bangalore airport.

Currently, the solution is available at Menzies Aviation Bobba Bangalore (MABB), one of the cargo terminals at Kempegowda International Airport.

''The technology will enable live monitoring of temperature-sensitive products such as pharmaceutical and perishables, including fruits, vegetables, meat, sea food, dairy products, cut flowers etc,'' according to a release.

The TAGBOX-developed technology will provide shippers and agents real-time temperature data of the shipment from the time it leaves the warehouse to the point it is loaded onto an aircraft at the airport.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy & Development Officer of BIAL, said it firmly believes in ''digitalising processes to create transparency and real-time visibility, while improving overall efficiency. End-to-end visibility has become a prerequisite for any supply chain''.

* * * * Blisswater Industries raises funding * Blisswater Industries on Friday said it has raised USD 335,000 in funding from CC One Venture Labs and Majithia Family House. The round also saw participation from Yash Shah (co-founder Disruptium) and Sham Kishor Bhat, a statement said. The funds will be deployed towards expanding the company's geographic footprint and broadening its product offering, it added. In January this year, Blisswater Industries unveiled its first product Rahasya – a craft vodka inspired by the mysticism and folklore of India.

Currently available across retail stores and HoReCa in Goa, the vodka will soon be available in Maharashtra, Karnataka and a few other domestic markets.

