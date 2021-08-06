Left Menu

Business briefs

End-to-end visibility has become a prerequisite for any supply chain. Blisswater Industries raises funding Blisswater Industries on Friday said it has raised USD 335,000 in funding from CC One Venture Labs and Majithia Family House.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:00 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) on Friday said an Internet of Things-based solution to monitor temperature-controlled cargo is being used at the Bangalore airport.

Currently, the solution is available at Menzies Aviation Bobba Bangalore (MABB), one of the cargo terminals at Kempegowda International Airport.

''The technology will enable live monitoring of temperature-sensitive products such as pharmaceutical and perishables, including fruits, vegetables, meat, sea food, dairy products, cut flowers etc,'' according to a release.

The TAGBOX-developed technology will provide shippers and agents real-time temperature data of the shipment from the time it leaves the warehouse to the point it is loaded onto an aircraft at the airport.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy & Development Officer of BIAL, said it firmly believes in ''digitalising processes to create transparency and real-time visibility, while improving overall efficiency. End-to-end visibility has become a prerequisite for any supply chain''.

* * * * Blisswater Industries raises funding * Blisswater Industries on Friday said it has raised USD 335,000 in funding from CC One Venture Labs and Majithia Family House. The round also saw participation from Yash Shah (co-founder Disruptium) and Sham Kishor Bhat, a statement said. The funds will be deployed towards expanding the company's geographic footprint and broadening its product offering, it added. In January this year, Blisswater Industries unveiled its first product Rahasya – a craft vodka inspired by the mysticism and folklore of India.

Currently available across retail stores and HoReCa in Goa, the vodka will soon be available in Maharashtra, Karnataka and a few other domestic markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021