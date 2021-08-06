CarTrade mobilises Rs 900 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Online auto classified platform CarTrade Tech on Friday said it has raised Rs 900 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering, which opens on Monday.

The company has decided to allocate 55,59,664 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 1,618 apiece, valuing the transaction size to Rs 899.55 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Nomura, HSBC Global, Goldman Sachs, Jupiter India Fund, Elara India Opportunities Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Bharti Axa Life Insurance Company, Axis Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Kotak MF and Sundaram MF are among the anchor investors.

The initial share-sale will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 18,532,216 equity shares.

Among the investors participating in the OFS are -- CMDB II (22.64 lakh equity shares), Highdell Investment Ltd (84.09 lakh shares), Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd (50.76 lakh shares), and Springfield Venture International (17.65 lakh shares).

Currently, CMDB II holds 11.93 per cent stake in CarTrade, Highdell Investment owns 34.44 per cent stake, MacRitche Investment has 26.48 per cent shareholding, and Springfield Venture International holds 7.09 per cent stake in the company.

The public issue, with a price band of Rs 1,585-1,618 a share, will open for subscription on August 9 and conclude on August 11.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to mobilise Rs 2,998.51 crore.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Founded in 2009, CarTrade is backed by marquee investors -- Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JPMorgan and March Capital.

The CarTrade platform allows customers to buy and sell used cars as well as new cars.

The firm is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services through its brands -- CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz.

The company's consumer platforms i.e. CarWale, CarTrade and BikeWale, collectively get 3.2 crore average unique visitors every month (during the three-month period ending March 31, 2021), and Shriram Automall and other auction platforms had 8,14,316 vehicles listed for auction during FY21.

The company generates revenues from commission and fees from auctions and re-marketing services, online advertising solutions, lead generation, technology-based services to OEMs, dealers, banks and other financial institutions, and inspection and valuation services.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the investment bankers to the issue.

