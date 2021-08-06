Left Menu

Karur Vysya Bank cuts MCLR by 0.50 pc across tenors

Karur Vysya Bank KVB on Friday announced cutting its marginal cost of fund based lending rate MCLR by 0.50 per cent. The bank has revised the marginal cost of funds based lending rates MCLR and external benchmark rate -- repo linked EBR-R effective from August 7, 2021, KVB said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:57 IST
Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Friday announced cutting its marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.50 per cent. The bank has revised the marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) and external benchmark rate -- repo linked (EBR-R) effective from August 7, 2021, KVB said in a regulatory filing. The benchmark one-year tenor loans will be priced at 8.25 per cent, down from 8.75 per cent earlier.

For the overnight to six-month tenor loans too, the MCLR has been revised by 0.50 per cent to 7.50-8.15 per cent. The EBR-R has been cut to 7.05 per cent from 7.35 per cent earlier, the bank said.

