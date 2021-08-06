Maha: 1 dead, 3 injured in truck accident in Kasara ghat

One person died and three were injured after a cement block-laden truck fell 100 feet deep into a valley along Kasara ghat at around 4am on Friday, police said.

It seems to be a case of brake failure, a Kasara police station official said, adding that the deceased was yet to be identified.

The three injured persons have been hospitalised, he added.

