Maha: 1 dead, 3 injured in truck accident in Kasara ghat

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-08-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 23:27 IST
One person died and three were injured after a cement block-laden truck fell 100 feet deep into a valley along Kasara ghat at around 4am on Friday, police said.

It seems to be a case of brake failure, a Kasara police station official said, adding that the deceased was yet to be identified.

The three injured persons have been hospitalised, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

