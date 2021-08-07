Indian community urged to play significant role in building cohesive society

A Singapore parliamentarian has urged the Indian business community here to play a significant role in building a cohesive cosmopolitan global society.

Vikram Nair has called on the Indian community to do more to acquire a deep understanding of the global multinational community as Singapore being an example.

He noted the Indian business community’s commitment at the 56th National Day Observance ceremony held online on Friday by the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI).

Nair said, “This year’s theme for our National Day celebrations is “Together, Our Singapore Spirit”, which truly reflects today’s turnout as we have members from the various Indian organisations and the Chamber gathered here today to celebrate the nation’s 56th birthday.” SICCI together with other organisations had raised SGD 1 million toward the Indian Covid Relief Fund, which was given to Singapore Red Cross to procure medical equipment and supplies for the humanitarian crises in India.

“SICCI has been known for giving back to society,'' he added. The Indian business community has contributed to technical education through a scholarship fund since 1969 and has raised money for women entrepreneurs in dire need in the wake of COVID-19 as well the Children’s Cancer Foundation. SICCI Chairman Dr T Chandroo assured, “SICCI is committed to helping businesses in Singapore soar to greater heights and internationalise. As we mark our 56th National Day, the Chamber will continue to improve its efforts in serving the business community with diligence and dedication. ''Improving is a never-ending journey, just as the work of nation building can never be considered complete. We thank our leaders and all Singaporeans who have made Singapore what it is today. SICCI hopes to work with other Indian organisations in Singapore to help build socio-economic equity in the community and society at large,” he added. Sree Narayana Mission CEO S Devendran added, “9th of August is a day to remind us of the bedrock on which the Singapore story is written and that is regardless of race, language or religion. This is our national treasure – our racial harmony and religious tolerance. It is this that makes us the envy of the world and it is with this that we will write the next chapters of the Singapore Story.” The defence ministry said the National Day Ceremonial Parade will take place on Monday with about 600 participants from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Home Team onsite. This is in view of the COVID-19 safety measures. About 200 more participants from nine uniformed youth groups and 12 social and economic organisations will also participate in the parade virtually, said the Ministry on Saturday. This year's National Day Parade (NDP) was postponed to August 21, after the scheduled end of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), with the ceremonial parade taking its place on National Day itself. In line with COVID-19 safe management measures, contingent sizes for the ceremonial parade will be reduced compared to past parades and participants will practise safe distancing, MINDEF said in a news release. To ensure that safe management measures can be applied, the number of participants forming the physical parade has been reduced by 70 per cent, compared to past parades.

