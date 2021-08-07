Left Menu

ADB approves additional support for upgrading rural roads in India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 300 million dollar loan as additional financing for the ongoing Maharashtra Rural Connectivity Improvement Project that is upgrading rural roads and connecting rural areas with markets and services.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 07-08-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 14:01 IST
ADB approves additional support for upgrading rural roads in India
The additional financing will improve 1,100 rural roads and 230 bridges across 2,900 km in 34 districts. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • The Philippines

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 300 million dollar loan as additional financing for the ongoing Maharashtra Rural Connectivity Improvement Project that is upgrading rural roads and connecting rural areas with markets and services. The ongoing project approved in August 2019 has been improving and maintaining the condition and safety of 2,100 km of rural roads across Maharashtra. The additional financing will improve an additional 1,100 rural roads and 230 bridges for a total length of 2,900 km in 34 districts.

"The additional financing aims to help accelerate Maharashtra's economic recovery from Covid-19 devastation by generating rural employment and transforming agriculture," said ADB Senior Rural Development Specialist for South Asia Masahiro Nishimura. "The state government targets to increase the average growth rate of agriculture and allied activities to more than 5 per cent per year by 2030. The project will also provide last-mile connectivity to a large number of small villages, enhancing access to health and education facilities and greatly benefitting poor and vulnerable population by increasing agriculture productivity," he said in a statement.

The additional financing is expected to generate about 3.1 million person-days of employment for local communities of which at least 25 per cent will be for women over the construction and maintenance periods. The state government of Maharashtra acting through Maharashtra Rural Road Development Association as executing agency has developed a gender action plan which focuses on the capacity development of women workers so that they can benefit from the semiskilled and unskilled labour opportunities.

This additional financing will rebuild and rehabilitate roads and bridges in Maharashtra destroyed by the devastating floods in August 2019. The design incorporates flood and climate resilience measures, pilot test the use of environment-friendly materials on selected road segments, and utilise new technologies like fibre-reinforced concrete and pre-cast concrete arch bridge.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021