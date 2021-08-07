Left Menu

Divi's Laboratories reports 13 pc jump in net profit at Rs 557 cr in Q1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Drug maker Divi's Laboratories on Saturday posted a 13 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 557 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 492 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 1,997 crore in the first quarter as compared with Rs 1,748 crore in the June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Forex gain for the current quarter stood at Rs 20 crore as against a gain of Rs 5 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

