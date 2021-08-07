Left Menu

Hindustan Copper Q1 net profit rises 54% to Rs 46 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 15:21 IST
Hindustan Copper Q1 net profit rises 54% to Rs 46 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Copper on Saturday reported a 53.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had a consolidated net profit after tax and share of profit of JV/Associates of Rs 29.69 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to the BSE.

However, consolidated income of the company during April-June dropped to Rs 278.73 crore, over Rs 441.38 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Hindustan Copper is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines. It is a vertically integrated copper producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021