Bank of Baroda clocks Q1 profit of Rs 1,209 crore

A penalty of Rs 41.75 lakh has been imposed on the bank by Reserve Bank of India for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 16:17 IST
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Saturday reported a standalone profit of Rs 1,208.63 crore during the quarter ended June 2021, helped by decline in bad loans provisioning.

The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 864 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income moderated marginally to Rs 20,022.42 crore from Rs 20,312.44 crore in the same quarter a year ago, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's asset quality improved with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 8.86 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2021, from 9.39 per cent by the end-June 2020. However, net NPA ratio rose to 3.03 per cent from 2.83 per cent as on June 30, 2020, the bank said.

As a result, total provisions and contingencies for the quarter eased to Rs 4,111.99 crore from Rs 5,628 crore a year ago.

Provisioning Coverage Ratio including floating provision stood at 83.14 per cent as on June 30, 2021. A penalty of Rs 41.75 lakh has been imposed on the bank by Reserve Bank of India for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, it said. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular, the bank has opted to provide the liability for frauds over a period of four quarters, it said. Accordingly, the carry forward provision as on June 30, 2021 is Rs 349.45 crore which is to be amortised in the subsequent quarters by the bank, it said.

