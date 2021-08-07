COVID-19: More relaxations on way including decision on local train travel, says Maha CM

The Maharashtra government is planning to relax more COVID-19 curbs in the coming days but with utmost caution and will also take a call regarding the local train travel, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.

Speaking at a function organised by the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) undertaking to induct more electric buses into its fleet, the chief minister also said he met with the representatives of hotels and restaurants, who demanded further relaxations in timings beyond 4 pm, and explained to them that the curbs will be eased step by step.

''The Maharashtra government is going to grant more relaxations, but we are taking every step cautiously. A decision will be taken for local train passengers as well. We need to ensure that these relaxations do not trigger another wave of COVID-19,'' Thackeray said.

The state government recently introduced several relaxations in 25 districts, which have reported a low COVID-19 positivity rate, by allowing all shops to remain open till 8 pm. The government also allowed the resumption of schools for certain classes in urban and rural areas from August 17 onwards. Currently, common people are not allowed to board Mumbai suburban trains which are being operated only for the people employed in essential sectors. Many quarters are demanding that common people, who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, be allowed to board the local trains, called the lifeline of Mumbai. Maharashtra on Friday reported 5,539 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 187 deaths, which took its tally of infections to 63,41,759 and the toll to 1,33,717. The state is now left with 74,483 active cases.

