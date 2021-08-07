KIMSHEALTH gets green platinum certification

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 (PTI): KIMSHEALTH,a multi- speciality quaternary care hospitalhere,has won the platinum certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

As per the IGBC,the building KIMSHEALTH EASTis the first project in Kerala to receive this honour and the only hospital to achieve the rating in South, a statement from the hospital said.

The IGBC award is a recognition of the commitment of the hospital to eco-sustainability which was planned during the design and construction of its new 270-bed KIMSHEALTH EAST, said its group Chairman and Managing Director M I Sahadulla.

The laurel shows our concern for green initiatives, he said while pointing out that the new 4.5-lakh square foot facility was constructed over the past two years.

In 2018, the KIMS Kollam Multi-speciality Hospital bagged the green gold certification.

The objective is to be environmentally responsible and ensure enhanced sustainable performance, said Sahadulla.

Sustainable features include high-efficient lighting fixtures meeting international standards such as high- performance water-cooled screw-chillers, CPM (central plant manager) and so on, said Biju S A, General Manager, (projects), KIMSHEALTH.

Further, the yardstick requires a state-of-the-art command centre to improve patient experience besides an efficient building with glass faade that lets in light but guards against the heat, the statement said.

KIMSHEALTH joined hands with JLL(India), STAT(MEP Consultants) and KGD (Architects) in achieving the platinum rating, it said.

