KIIFB approves 10 more projects worth over Rs 932 crore

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 07-08-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 17:14 IST
KIIFB approves 10 more projects worth over Rs 932 crore
  Country:
  India

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) on Saturday approved 10 more projects worth Rs 932.69 crore taking the totalcost of projects funded by the financial institution to Rs 64,344.64 crore.

The KIIFB board, which met today, sanctioned ten projects including ten-bed isolation wards for hospitals in all 140 assembly constituencies in the state in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

An executive committee meeting of KIIFB, which was held on Friday, had approved seven projects worth Rs 144.23 crore.

''With this, total 17 projects worth Rs 1,076.92 crore has been approved in the KIIFB board meeting and the executive committee meeting,'' a release issued by the KIIFB said.

The KIIFB has sanctioned the the modernisation of 26 fish markets as part of four projects under the Fisheries department.

The Board has also sanctioned Rs 1,395.01 core for land acquisition for three National Highway stretches in Kerala.

Earlier, the Board had sanctioned Rs 5,374 crore for land acquisition and with the new allocation, the total fund approved for NH development has gone up to 6,769.01 crore.

The Board has also sanctioned Rs four crore for five new schools in the state.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

