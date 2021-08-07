VRL Logistics Q1 loss narrows to Rs 6 cr

VRL Logistics Ltd on Saturday reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 6.04 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Its net loss in the year-ago period stood at Rs 62.71 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 417.28 crore during the quarter from Rs 162.40 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's expenses rose to Rs 424.90 crore in the period under review from Rs 246.21 crore earlier.

